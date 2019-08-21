Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s results

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.36 N/A -3.47 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 388.61 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of United Therapeutics Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered United Therapeutics Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 55.20% and an $127.67 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 29%. Insiders owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.