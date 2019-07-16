Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 103 2.08 N/A -3.47 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 23.00 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 1.54 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and its Quick Ratio is 12. Assembly Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

United Therapeutics Corporation and Assembly Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has an average price target of $136.14, and a 78.71% upside potential. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 209.05%. The results provided earlier shows that Assembly Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.6%. About 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has stronger performance than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.