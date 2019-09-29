Reviewing United Technologies Corporation (UTX)’s and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR)’s results

Both United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Technologies Corporation 132 1.98 758.72M 6.96 19.20 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 42 0.00 15.58M 2.81 20.10

In table 1 we can see United Technologies Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than United Technologies Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. United Technologies Corporation is presently more affordable than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Technologies Corporation 576,710,246.28% 14.9% 4.3% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 37,095,238.10% 19.1% 15.3%

Volatility & Risk

United Technologies Corporation’s 1.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. has a 0.39 beta and it is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of United Technologies Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for United Technologies Corporation and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Technologies Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 13.83% and an $155.25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.2% of United Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of United Technologies Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 2.04% 2.78% 2.21% 5.92% 5.81% 6.16%

For the past year United Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.

Summary

United Technologies Corporation beats Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.