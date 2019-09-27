Reviewing United Technologies Corporation (UTX)’s and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)’s results

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Technologies Corporation 131 1.98 758.72M 6.96 19.20 Moog Inc. 82 1.64 33.08M 4.65 17.52

In table 1 we can see United Technologies Corporation and Moog Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Moog Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than United Technologies Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. United Technologies Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Moog Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Technologies Corporation 577,368,541.21% 14.9% 4.3% Moog Inc. 40,165,128.70% 11% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

United Technologies Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.2. In other hand, Moog Inc. has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Moog Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Moog Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for United Technologies Corporation and Moog Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Technologies Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$155.25 is United Technologies Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 13.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.2% of United Technologies Corporation shares and 95.9% of Moog Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of United Technologies Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Moog Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47% Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14%

For the past year United Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Moog Inc.

Summary

United Technologies Corporation beats on 13 of the 14 factors Moog Inc.