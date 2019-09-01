Reviewing United Technologies Corporation (UTX)’s and Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s results

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Technologies Corporation 131 1.52 N/A 6.96 19.20 Axon Enterprise Inc. 62 7.76 N/A 0.39 179.59

Demonstrates United Technologies Corporation and Axon Enterprise Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Axon Enterprise Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than United Technologies Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. United Technologies Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of United Technologies Corporation and Axon Enterprise Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Technologies Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 4.3% Axon Enterprise Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

United Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s beta is 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axon Enterprise Inc. are 3.5 and 3.2 respectively. Axon Enterprise Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for United Technologies Corporation and Axon Enterprise Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Axon Enterprise Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

United Technologies Corporation has a 19.53% upside potential and a consensus target price of $155.67. Meanwhile, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s average target price is $65, while its potential upside is 8.39%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, United Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Axon Enterprise Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.2% of United Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.4% of Axon Enterprise Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of United Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Axon Enterprise Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47% Axon Enterprise Inc. 2.14% 8.78% 10.08% 41.17% 5.72% 60.5%

For the past year United Technologies Corporation was less bullish than Axon Enterprise Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors United Technologies Corporation beats Axon Enterprise Inc.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons and Axon. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; TASER C2 and TASER Pulse CEWs for the consumer market; and replacement cartridges. The company also provides Axon Body 2 camera system; Axon Flex camera system that records video and audio of critical incidents; Axon Flex 2 that builds upon the Axon Flex camera system; TASER Cam HD, a recording device; Axon Fleet, an in-car video system; Axon Interview, a video and audio recording system; Axon Dock, a camera charging station; and Axon Signal, a technology. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system that allows agencies to store data and enables new workflows for managing and sharing that data; Evidence.com for Prosecutors to manage evidence; and Evidence Sync, a desktop-based application that enables evidence to be uploaded to Evidence.com. Further, the company provides Axon Capture, a mobile application to allow officers to capture digital evidence from the field; Axon View, a mobile application to provide instant playback of unfolding events; Axon Five, a software application to enhance and analyze images and videos; Axon Convert, a software solution to convert unplayable file formats; and Axon Detect, a photo analysis program for tamper detection. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products to military forces, private security, correctional facilities, and consumer personal protection markets, as well as to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. n April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.