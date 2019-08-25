Reviewing United Technologies Corporation (UTX)’s and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s results

Both United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) are each other’s competitor in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Technologies Corporation 130 1.47 N/A 6.96 19.20 Astronics Corporation 35 1.11 N/A 3.74 9.85

Demonstrates United Technologies Corporation and Astronics Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Astronics Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than United Technologies Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. United Technologies Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Astronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows United Technologies Corporation and Astronics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Technologies Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 4.3% Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7%

Volatility & Risk

United Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Astronics Corporation has beta of 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Astronics Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Astronics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for United Technologies Corporation and Astronics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

United Technologies Corporation’s consensus target price is $155.67, while its potential upside is 26.13%. On the other hand, Astronics Corporation’s potential upside is 51.73% and its consensus target price is $42. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Astronics Corporation seems more appealing than United Technologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United Technologies Corporation and Astronics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.2% and 86.1%. United Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Astronics Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47% Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99%

For the past year United Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Astronics Corporation.

Summary

United Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Astronics Corporation.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.