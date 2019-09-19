Reviewing United States Steel Corporation (X)’s and Its Rivals results

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is a company in the Steel & Iron industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of United States Steel Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand United States Steel Corporation has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has United States Steel Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Steel Corporation 0.00% 28.80% 10.80% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares United States Steel Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United States Steel Corporation N/A 15 2.33 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

United States Steel Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio United States Steel Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for United States Steel Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Steel Corporation 3 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.20 2.46

United States Steel Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.44%. As a group, Steel & Iron companies have a potential upside of 61.03%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, United States Steel Corporation make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United States Steel Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Steel Corporation -5.05% -1.44% -1.57% -32.36% -59.17% -17.6% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year United States Steel Corporation has -17.60% weaker performance while United States Steel Corporation’s rivals have 25.23% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United States Steel Corporation are 1.5 and 0.8. Competitively, United States Steel Corporation’s competitors have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. United States Steel Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United States Steel Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

United States Steel Corporation has a beta of 2.97 and its 197.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, United States Steel Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

United States Steel Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors United States Steel Corporation’s competitors beat United States Steel Corporation.