Reviewing United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM)’s and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s results

Both United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) are each other’s competitor in the General Building Materials industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 80 2.95 N/A 3.66 22.07 Masco Corporation 39 1.39 N/A 2.29 17.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and Masco Corporation. Masco Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to United States Lime & Minerals Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. is presently more expensive than Masco Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and Masco Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 8.4% Masco Corporation 0.00% -928.2% 13%

Volatility & Risk

United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Masco Corporation’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. are 10.7 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor Masco Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Masco Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and Masco Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Masco Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Masco Corporation’s consensus target price is $47.6, while its potential upside is 16.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares and 95.4% of Masco Corporation shares. United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Masco Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Lime & Minerals Inc. -5.61% -1.44% 1.74% 16.79% 0.51% 13.92% Masco Corporation 4.01% 3.03% 3.71% 26.69% 3.29% 39.43%

For the past year United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has weaker performance than Masco Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors United States Lime & Minerals Inc. beats Masco Corporation.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.