Reviewing United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM)’s and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA)’s results

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 78 3.15 N/A 3.66 22.77 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 11 0.00 N/A 0.46 21.81

Table 1 highlights United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima appears to has lower revenue and earnings than United States Lime & Minerals Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 8.4% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27% of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.1% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.07% are Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 1.94% 6.95% 16.83% 11.15% 8.76% 17.49% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima -1.87% -16.89% -13.58% -8.26% -29.4% -10.24%

For the past year United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has 17.49% stronger performance while Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has -10.24% weaker performance.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.