Reviewing United States Cellular Corporation (USM)’s and SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s results

As Wireless Communications companies, United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) and SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Cellular Corporation 48 0.77 N/A 1.82 26.33 SK Telecom Co. Ltd 24 0.00 N/A 3.71 6.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of United States Cellular Corporation and SK Telecom Co. Ltd. SK Telecom Co. Ltd seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to United States Cellular Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. United States Cellular Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us United States Cellular Corporation and SK Telecom Co. Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Cellular Corporation 0.00% 4% 2.1% SK Telecom Co. Ltd 0.00% 12.8% 7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.72 shows that United States Cellular Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SK Telecom Co. Ltd has a 0.34 beta and it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United States Cellular Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SK Telecom Co. Ltd are 1.1 and 1 respectively. United States Cellular Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

United States Cellular Corporation and SK Telecom Co. Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Cellular Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 SK Telecom Co. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

United States Cellular Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 29.01% and an $46.2 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.4% of United States Cellular Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.4% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of United States Cellular Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.6% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Cellular Corporation -0.35% 7.91% -1.68% -14.62% 38.37% -7.85% SK Telecom Co. Ltd -3.86% -7.32% -2.76% -9.98% -6.15% -14.51%

For the past year United States Cellular Corporation was less bearish than SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors United States Cellular Corporation beats SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. The company also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services. In addition, it offers broadband Internet access; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services. Further, the company provides business communications services, including leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services; engages in marketplace and O2O commerce businesses; manufactures and sells projection display devices, high-end audio devices, and intelligent agent machines; and offers a portal service under Nate brand name. As of December 31, 2015, it had 28.6 million wireless subscribers. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung for the development and standardization of 5G. The company was formerly known as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. in March 1997. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.