Reviewing United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)’s and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)’s results

Both United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United States Antimony Corporation
|1
|5.63
|N/A
|0.01
|80.56
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of United States Antimony Corporation and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United States Antimony Corporation
|0.00%
|5.5%
|3.4%
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.5% of United States Antimony Corporation shares and 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares. Insiders owned 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United States Antimony Corporation
|17.12%
|28.93%
|33.57%
|9.85%
|30.65%
|25%
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|22.06%
|18.79%
|49.33%
|5.35%
|-3.21%
|74.22%
For the past year United States Antimony Corporation has weaker performance than Western Copper and Gold Corporation
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors United States Antimony Corporation beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation.
