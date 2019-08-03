Reviewing United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)’s and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)’s results

Both United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation 1 5.63 N/A 0.01 80.56 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of United States Antimony Corporation and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.5% of United States Antimony Corporation shares and 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares. Insiders owned 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation has weaker performance than Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors United States Antimony Corporation beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation.