Reviewing United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)’s and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)’s results

Both United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation 1 5.21 N/A 0.01 80.56 Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.72 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates United States Antimony Corporation and Great Panther Mining Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4% Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.45 beta means United States Antimony Corporation’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Great Panther Mining Limited’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.5% of United States Antimony Corporation shares and 15.1% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares. About 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Panther Mining Limited.

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation beats Great Panther Mining Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.