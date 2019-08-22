Reviewing United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)’s and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)’s results

Both United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United States Antimony Corporation
|1
|5.21
|N/A
|0.01
|80.56
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|1
|2.72
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Demonstrates United States Antimony Corporation and Great Panther Mining Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United States Antimony Corporation
|0.00%
|5.5%
|3.4%
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.45 beta means United States Antimony Corporation’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Great Panther Mining Limited’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.5% of United States Antimony Corporation shares and 15.1% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares. About 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United States Antimony Corporation
|17.12%
|28.93%
|33.57%
|9.85%
|30.65%
|25%
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|-11.69%
|0.74%
|-2.85%
|12.76%
|-27.35%
|15.63%
For the past year United States Antimony Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Panther Mining Limited.
Summary
United States Antimony Corporation beats Great Panther Mining Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.
