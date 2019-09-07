Reviewing United Rentals Inc. (URI)’s and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s results

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) are two firms in the Rental & Leasing Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals Inc. 124 0.99 N/A 13.51 9.37 Rent-A-Center Inc. 24 0.51 N/A 0.65 41.52

Demonstrates United Rentals Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Rent-A-Center Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to United Rentals Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. United Rentals Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals Inc. 0.00% 32% 6% Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

United Rentals Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.63. Competitively, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s beta is 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for United Rentals Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 50.57% for United Rentals Inc. with consensus price target of $176. On the other hand, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s potential downside is -8.81% and its consensus price target is $22.67. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, United Rentals Inc. is looking more favorable than Rent-A-Center Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Rentals Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 99.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of United Rentals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Rent-A-Center Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Rentals Inc. -0.06% -5.77% -8.72% -1.11% -12.99% 23.43% Rent-A-Center Inc. 1.62% -0.22% 10.37% 53.32% 83.63% 66.95%

For the past year United Rentals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rent-A-Center Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors United Rentals Inc. beats Rent-A-Center Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.