Reviewing United Rentals Inc. (URI)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
United Rentals Inc. has 91.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 58.77% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.5% of United Rentals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.49% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have United Rentals Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Rentals Inc.
|0.00%
|32.80%
|6.40%
|Industry Average
|0.39%
|19.67%
|3.52%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares United Rentals Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Rentals Inc.
|N/A
|123
|9.69
|Industry Average
|5.10M
|1.30B
|436.17
United Rentals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for United Rentals Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Rentals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|1.67
|1.46
|2.41
$176 is the consensus target price of United Rentals Inc., with a potential upside of 31.05%. The rivals have a potential upside of -22.82%. Based on the data shown earlier, United Rentals Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ opionion.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Rentals Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Rentals Inc.
|-3.97%
|2.63%
|-2.63%
|1.58%
|-22.28%
|25.49%
|Industry Average
|3.65%
|6.87%
|14.71%
|26.23%
|33.52%
|28.28%
For the past year United Rentals Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Rentals Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, United Rentals Inc.’s rivals have 1.15 and 1.11 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Rentals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Rentals Inc.
Risk & Volatility
United Rentals Inc. has a beta of 2.54 and its 154.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, United Rentals Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.52 which is 52.10% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
United Rentals Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
United Rentals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
