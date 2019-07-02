Reviewing United Rentals Inc. (URI)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Rentals Inc. has 91.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 58.77% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.5% of United Rentals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.49% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have United Rentals Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals Inc. 0.00% 32.80% 6.40% Industry Average 0.39% 19.67% 3.52%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares United Rentals Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals Inc. N/A 123 9.69 Industry Average 5.10M 1.30B 436.17

United Rentals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for United Rentals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.67 1.46 2.41

$176 is the consensus target price of United Rentals Inc., with a potential upside of 31.05%. The rivals have a potential upside of -22.82%. Based on the data shown earlier, United Rentals Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Rentals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Rentals Inc. -3.97% 2.63% -2.63% 1.58% -22.28% 25.49% Industry Average 3.65% 6.87% 14.71% 26.23% 33.52% 28.28%

For the past year United Rentals Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Rentals Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, United Rentals Inc.’s rivals have 1.15 and 1.11 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Rentals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Rentals Inc.

Risk & Volatility

United Rentals Inc. has a beta of 2.54 and its 154.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, United Rentals Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.52 which is 52.10% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

United Rentals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Rentals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.