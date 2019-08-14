Reviewing United Rentals Inc. (URI)’s and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)’s results

This is a contrast between United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Rental & Leasing Services and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Rentals Inc.
|126
|0.92
|N/A
|13.51
|9.37
|General Finance Corporation
|9
|0.58
|N/A
|-1.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates United Rentals Inc. and General Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of United Rentals Inc. and General Finance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Rentals Inc.
|0.00%
|32%
|6%
|General Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|-21.4%
|-3.8%
Volatility and Risk
United Rentals Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.63. General Finance Corporation has a 1.49 beta and it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
United Rentals Inc. and General Finance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Rentals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|General Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of United Rentals Inc. is $176, with potential upside of 67.05%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 91.7% of United Rentals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of General Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are United Rentals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, General Finance Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Rentals Inc.
|-0.06%
|-5.77%
|-8.72%
|-1.11%
|-12.99%
|23.43%
|General Finance Corporation
|9.63%
|-4.49%
|-13.21%
|-11.98%
|-38.79%
|-20.08%
For the past year United Rentals Inc. had bullish trend while General Finance Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
United Rentals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors General Finance Corporation.
