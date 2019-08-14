Reviewing United Rentals Inc. (URI)’s and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)’s results

This is a contrast between United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Rental & Leasing Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals Inc. 126 0.92 N/A 13.51 9.37 General Finance Corporation 9 0.58 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Rentals Inc. and General Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of United Rentals Inc. and General Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals Inc. 0.00% 32% 6% General Finance Corporation 0.00% -21.4% -3.8%

Volatility and Risk

United Rentals Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.63. General Finance Corporation has a 1.49 beta and it is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

United Rentals Inc. and General Finance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 General Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of United Rentals Inc. is $176, with potential upside of 67.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of United Rentals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of General Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are United Rentals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, General Finance Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Rentals Inc. -0.06% -5.77% -8.72% -1.11% -12.99% 23.43% General Finance Corporation 9.63% -4.49% -13.21% -11.98% -38.79% -20.08%

For the past year United Rentals Inc. had bullish trend while General Finance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

United Rentals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors General Finance Corporation.