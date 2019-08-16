Reviewing United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)’s and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)’s results

Both United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics Corporation 2 0.00 N/A 0.04 58.92 Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.39 N/A 1.80 17.41

Table 1 highlights United Microelectronics Corporation and Nanometrics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nanometrics Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Microelectronics Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. United Microelectronics Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of United Microelectronics Corporation and Nanometrics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.8% Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics Corporation’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nanometrics Incorporated is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Microelectronics Corporation are 2 and 1.7. Competitively, Nanometrics Incorporated has 5.2 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nanometrics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Microelectronics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered United Microelectronics Corporation and Nanometrics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Nanometrics Incorporated is $40, which is potential 43.83% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Microelectronics Corporation and Nanometrics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 90.6% respectively. Comparatively, 5.4% are Nanometrics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Microelectronics Corporation -0.91% -3.96% 0.46% 16.58% -20.73% 21.79% Nanometrics Incorporated -13.15% -11.03% -13.53% 1.62% -13.55% 14.82%

For the past year United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Summary

Nanometrics Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors United Microelectronics Corporation.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.