Reviewing United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)’s and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)’s results

Both United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Microelectronics Corporation
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|58.92
|Nanometrics Incorporated
|31
|2.39
|N/A
|1.80
|17.41
Table 1 highlights United Microelectronics Corporation and Nanometrics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nanometrics Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Microelectronics Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. United Microelectronics Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of United Microelectronics Corporation and Nanometrics Incorporated.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Microelectronics Corporation
|0.00%
|1.4%
|0.8%
|Nanometrics Incorporated
|0.00%
|14.7%
|12.2%
Volatility & Risk
United Microelectronics Corporation’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nanometrics Incorporated is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Microelectronics Corporation are 2 and 1.7. Competitively, Nanometrics Incorporated has 5.2 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nanometrics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Microelectronics Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered United Microelectronics Corporation and Nanometrics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Microelectronics Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Nanometrics Incorporated
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Nanometrics Incorporated is $40, which is potential 43.83% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both United Microelectronics Corporation and Nanometrics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 90.6% respectively. Comparatively, 5.4% are Nanometrics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Microelectronics Corporation
|-0.91%
|-3.96%
|0.46%
|16.58%
|-20.73%
|21.79%
|Nanometrics Incorporated
|-13.15%
|-11.03%
|-13.53%
|1.62%
|-13.55%
|14.82%
For the past year United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nanometrics Incorporated.
Summary
Nanometrics Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors United Microelectronics Corporation.
Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.