Reviewing United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)’s and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 14 0.73 N/A 0.03 377.67 Loews Corporation 51 1.08 N/A 2.34 22.88

Demonstrates United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Loews Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Loews Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance Holdings Corp. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Loews Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Loews Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.26. Competitively, Loews Corporation is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Loews Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Loews Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 21.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.1% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares and 66.8% of Loews Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 69.62% are Loews Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83% Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. has -31.83% weaker performance while Loews Corporation has 17.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Loews Corporation beats United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.