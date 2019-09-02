Reviewing United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)’s and Its Rivals results

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has 38.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 6.6% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has United Insurance Holdings Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.30% 0.10% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares United Insurance Holdings Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. N/A 14 377.67 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for United Insurance Holdings Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

$16 is the average target price of United Insurance Holdings Corp., with a potential upside of 36.52%. The peers have a potential upside of -97.83%. Based on the data shown earlier the research analysts’ belief is that United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Insurance Holdings Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s peers are 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

United Insurance Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.