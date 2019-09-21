Reviewing United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)’s and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)’s results

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 14 0.73 N/A 0.03 377.67 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 41 1.40 N/A 0.72 60.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Horace Mann Educators Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance Holdings Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.26 shows that United Insurance Holdings Corp. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Horace Mann Educators Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 21.77% upside potential and an average target price of $16. Horace Mann Educators Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $46 average target price and a -0.07% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that United Insurance Holdings Corp. appears more favorable than Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.1% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 6.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Horace Mann Educators Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats United Insurance Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.