Reviewing United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)’s and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y)’s results

Both United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 16 0.85 N/A 0.03 478.33 Alleghany Corporation 645 1.32 N/A 20.61 32.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Alleghany Corporation. Alleghany Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance Holdings Corp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.2% 1.7% Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, Alleghany Corporation’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Alleghany Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Alleghany Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has an average target price of $17, and a 15.25% upside potential. Competitively Alleghany Corporation has an average target price of $700, with potential upside of 0.15%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that United Insurance Holdings Corp. seems more appealing than Alleghany Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Alleghany Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 83.6%. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 6.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Alleghany Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -3.3% -11.04% -12.18% -22.97% -29.83% -13.66% Alleghany Corporation 2.1% 7.74% 4.67% 7.7% 16.11% 8.68%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Alleghany Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Alleghany Corporation beats United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.