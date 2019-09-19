Reviewing United-Guardian Inc. (UG)’s and CCA Industries Inc. (:)’s results

United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) and CCA Industries Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Personal Products sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian Inc. 19 6.84 N/A 0.98 19.92 CCA Industries Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United-Guardian Inc. and CCA Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian Inc. 0.00% 38% 33.4% CCA Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.9% of United-Guardian Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of CCA Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. United-Guardian Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.39%. Competitively, 7.73% are CCA Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United-Guardian Inc. -3.26% 4.15% 3.52% 4.43% 3.32% 6.76% CCA Industries Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

United-Guardian Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors CCA Industries Inc.

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent that is a replacement for phosphates in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. It markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States, and internationally. It also offers sun-care products under the Solar Sense brand; perfumes under the Sunset Cafe brand; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; scar diminishing cream under the Scar Zone brand; and topical analgesic products under the Pain Bust*R II brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through sales representatives and distributors, as well as the Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.