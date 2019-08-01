Reviewing United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS)’s and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s results

Since United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group Inc. 48 1.17 N/A 0.07 678.68 Unico American Corporation 6 1.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9% Unico American Corporation 0.00% -5.6% -2.5%

Volatility & Risk

United Fire Group Inc.’s -0.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 107.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Unico American Corporation on the other hand, has -0.45 beta which makes it 145.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Fire Group Inc. and Unico American Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.5% and 19%. United Fire Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Unico American Corporation has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Fire Group Inc. -0.35% 7.98% -14.51% -8.7% -4.21% -16.77% Unico American Corporation 0.78% 1.35% -1.44% -14.35% -36.65% -4.68%

For the past year United Fire Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Unico American Corporation.

Summary

United Fire Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Unico American Corporation.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.