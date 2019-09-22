Reviewing United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS)’s and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s results

United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group Inc. 46 1.01 N/A 1.01 51.91 The Travelers Companies Inc. 145 1.23 N/A 10.02 14.63

Table 1 demonstrates United Fire Group Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Travelers Companies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. United Fire Group Inc. is currently more expensive than The Travelers Companies Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us United Fire Group Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9% The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

United Fire Group Inc. is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.11. The Travelers Companies Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Fire Group Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s potential downside is -1.39% and its average price target is $144.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Fire Group Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.6% and 83.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of United Fire Group Inc. shares. Competitively, The Travelers Companies Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73% The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44%

For the past year United Fire Group Inc. had bearish trend while The Travelers Companies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors The Travelers Companies Inc. beats United Fire Group Inc.