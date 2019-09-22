Reviewing United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS)’s and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s results

United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Fire Group Inc.
|46
|1.01
|N/A
|1.01
|51.91
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|145
|1.23
|N/A
|10.02
|14.63
Table 1 demonstrates United Fire Group Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Travelers Companies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. United Fire Group Inc. is currently more expensive than The Travelers Companies Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us United Fire Group Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Fire Group Inc.
|0.00%
|2.9%
|0.9%
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|0.00%
|11.2%
|2.5%
Volatility and Risk
United Fire Group Inc. is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.11. The Travelers Companies Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Fire Group Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Fire Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
On the other hand, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s potential downside is -1.39% and its average price target is $144.25.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both United Fire Group Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.6% and 83.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of United Fire Group Inc. shares. Competitively, The Travelers Companies Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Fire Group Inc.
|7.71%
|7.22%
|20.58%
|1.44%
|-9.28%
|-5.73%
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|-1.5%
|-3.17%
|2.47%
|16.48%
|11.84%
|22.44%
For the past year United Fire Group Inc. had bearish trend while The Travelers Companies Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 9 of the 10 factors The Travelers Companies Inc. beats United Fire Group Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.