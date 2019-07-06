Reviewing United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS)’s and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s results

United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group Inc. 48 1.12 N/A 0.07 678.68 The Progressive Corporation 72 1.45 N/A 5.03 15.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United Fire Group Inc. and The Progressive Corporation. The Progressive Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. United Fire Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Progressive Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Fire Group Inc. and The Progressive Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9% The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

United Fire Group Inc. is 107.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.07. The Progressive Corporation has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

United Fire Group Inc. and The Progressive Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Progressive Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

Competitively the average price target of The Progressive Corporation is $81.43, which is potential -3.05% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Fire Group Inc. and The Progressive Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.5% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders held 1% of United Fire Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, The Progressive Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Fire Group Inc. -0.35% 7.98% -14.51% -8.7% -4.21% -16.77% The Progressive Corporation 5.41% 7.25% 9.46% 5.89% 25.57% 28.46%

For the past year United Fire Group Inc. has -16.77% weaker performance while The Progressive Corporation has 28.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors The Progressive Corporation beats United Fire Group Inc.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.