Reviewing United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS)’s and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)’s results

United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group Inc. 47 1.03 N/A 1.01 51.91 Stewart Information Services Corporation 42 0.46 N/A 1.88 20.11

In table 1 we can see United Fire Group Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stewart Information Services Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Fire Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. United Fire Group Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Stewart Information Services Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

United Fire Group Inc.’s current beta is -0.11 and it happens to be 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s 0.56 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.6% of United Fire Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of United Fire Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62%

For the past year United Fire Group Inc. has stronger performance than Stewart Information Services Corporation

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.