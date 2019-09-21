Reviewing United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC)’s and Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s results

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) and Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Financial Corp. 10 4.49 N/A 0.74 13.72 Flushing Financial Corporation 21 3.45 N/A 1.66 12.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of United Community Financial Corp. and Flushing Financial Corporation. Flushing Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Financial Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United Community Financial Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Flushing Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) and Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3% Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.51 beta means United Community Financial Corp.’s volatility is 49.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Flushing Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Community Financial Corp. and Flushing Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.1% and 79.3% respectively. United Community Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03% Flushing Financial Corporation -1.59% -8.41% -9.23% -8% -19.94% -5.43%

For the past year United Community Financial Corp. had bullish trend while Flushing Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

United Community Financial Corp. beats Flushing Financial Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.