Reviewing United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC)’s and ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) and ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Financial Corp. 9 4.07 N/A 0.74 13.72 ESSA Bancorp Inc. 15 3.18 N/A 1.07 14.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of United Community Financial Corp. and ESSA Bancorp Inc. ESSA Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United Community Financial Corp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. United Community Financial Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3% ESSA Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

United Community Financial Corp. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ESSA Bancorp Inc. has a 0.21 beta and it is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.1% of United Community Financial Corp. shares and 43.7% of ESSA Bancorp Inc. shares. United Community Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03% ESSA Bancorp Inc. 1.05% 1.19% 0.39% 0.39% -2.23% -1.67%

For the past year United Community Financial Corp. has 15.03% stronger performance while ESSA Bancorp Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ESSA Bancorp Inc. beats United Community Financial Corp.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated 26 full-service banking offices, including 11 offices in Monroe County, 4 offices in Lehigh County, 5 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.