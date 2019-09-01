Reviewing United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)’s and WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s results

Since United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) and WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks Inc. 27 3.84 N/A 2.20 13.02 WSFS Financial Corporation 41 4.63 N/A 3.13 13.55

Table 1 highlights United Community Banks Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WSFS Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United Community Banks Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. United Community Banks Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than WSFS Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3% WSFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.24 shows that United Community Banks Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, WSFS Financial Corporation has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for United Community Banks Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of United Community Banks Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 9.81%. On the other hand, WSFS Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 15.84% and its consensus target price is $47.75. The information presented earlier suggests that WSFS Financial Corporation looks more robust than United Community Banks Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Community Banks Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 79.9%. Insiders held 1.1% of United Community Banks Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are WSFS Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74% WSFS Financial Corporation 2.91% 2.62% -1.53% 0.69% -24.61% 11.76%

For the past year United Community Banks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than WSFS Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors WSFS Financial Corporation beats United Community Banks Inc.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.