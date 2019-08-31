Reviewing United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)’s and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)’s results

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks Inc. 27 3.84 N/A 2.20 13.02 WesBanco Inc. 38 3.81 N/A 3.00 12.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United Community Banks Inc. and WesBanco Inc. WesBanco Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Banks Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. United Community Banks Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Community Banks Inc. and WesBanco Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3% WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

United Community Banks Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, WesBanco Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for United Community Banks Inc. and WesBanco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 WesBanco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Community Banks Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, and a 9.81% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Community Banks Inc. and WesBanco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 59.9% respectively. 1.1% are United Community Banks Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of WesBanco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74% WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3%

For the past year United Community Banks Inc. has 33.74% stronger performance while WesBanco Inc. has -0.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors United Community Banks Inc. beats WesBanco Inc.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.