Reviewing United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)’s and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)’s results

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks Inc. 27 3.84 N/A 2.20 13.02 Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 3.67 N/A 1.29 12.30

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than United Community Banks Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. United Community Banks Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Community Banks Inc. and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3% Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

United Community Banks Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for United Community Banks Inc. and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Community Banks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.81% and an $29 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Community Banks Inc. and Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 73.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of United Community Banks Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.1% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74% Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 1.92% 3.38% 6.7% 7.57% -8.08% 20.42%

For the past year United Community Banks Inc. was more bullish than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.

Summary

