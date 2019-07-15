Reviewing United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Community Banks Inc. has 91.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 52.67% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of United Community Banks Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.84% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has United Community Banks Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.90% 1.40% Industry Average 27.92% 9.34% 1.03%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting United Community Banks Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks Inc. N/A 27 12.72 Industry Average 97.42M 348.97M 14.06

United Community Banks Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio United Community Banks Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for United Community Banks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 1.67 2.64

$32 is the average price target of United Community Banks Inc., with a potential upside of 15.57%. The peers have a potential upside of 31.83%. Given United Community Banks Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Community Banks Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Community Banks Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Banks Inc. -2.25% 4.99% -3.22% 5.77% -16.6% 27.35% Industry Average 3.17% 3.50% 4.58% 7.70% 9.00% 13.74%

For the past year United Community Banks Inc. has stronger performance than United Community Banks Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that United Community Banks Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Community Banks Inc.’s peers are 19.38% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

United Community Banks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Community Banks Inc.’s rivals beat United Community Banks Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.