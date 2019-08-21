Reviewing United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)’s and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.33 N/A 2.49 15.08 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 52 4.15 N/A 4.36 9.25

In table 1 we can see United Bankshares Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eagle Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Bankshares Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. United Bankshares Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Eagle Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.3% Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

United Bankshares Inc.’s current beta is 1.25 and it happens to be 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for United Bankshares Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s average price target is $60, while its potential upside is 47.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Bankshares Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 79%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83% Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24%

For the past year United Bankshares Inc. has 20.83% stronger performance while Eagle Bancorp Inc. has -17.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats United Bankshares Inc.