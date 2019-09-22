Reviewing United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH)’s and Its Peers results

As Money Center Banks company, United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United Bancshares Inc. has 19.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand United Bancshares Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.51% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have United Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.30% 1.00% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing United Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. N/A 22 8.70 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

United Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio United Bancshares Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for United Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.82 2.49

The potential upside of the peers is 44.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancshares Inc. 4.19% 8.53% -5.97% 6.51% -1.17% 9.34% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year United Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

United Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Bancshares Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

United Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Bancshares Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.