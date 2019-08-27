Reviewing United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH)’s and Its Competitors results

As Money Center Banks company, United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United Bancshares Inc. has 19.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of United Bancshares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has United Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.30% 1.00% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing United Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. N/A 22 8.70 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

United Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio United Bancshares Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for United Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.45 1.91 2.47

The rivals have a potential upside of 40.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancshares Inc. 4.19% 8.53% -5.97% 6.51% -1.17% 9.34% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year United Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than United Bancshares Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancshares Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, United Bancshares Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

United Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors United Bancshares Inc.’s competitors beat United Bancshares Inc.