Reviewing United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH)’s and Its Competitors results

As Money Center Banks company, United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
United Bancshares Inc. has 19.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of United Bancshares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has United Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|10.30%
|1.00%
|Industry Average
|27.12%
|11.92%
|1.18%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing United Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Bancshares Inc.
|N/A
|22
|8.70
|Industry Average
|3.65B
|13.45B
|14.06
United Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio United Bancshares Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for United Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Bancshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.45
|1.91
|2.47
The rivals have a potential upside of 40.30%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Bancshares Inc.
|4.19%
|8.53%
|-5.97%
|6.51%
|-1.17%
|9.34%
|Industry Average
|1.72%
|3.31%
|5.06%
|8.56%
|16.38%
|17.37%
For the past year United Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than United Bancshares Inc.’s competitors.
Risk and Volatility
United Bancshares Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, United Bancshares Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
United Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors United Bancshares Inc.’s competitors beat United Bancshares Inc.
