Reviewing United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH)’s and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s results

United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), both competing one another are Money Center Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. 20 0.00 2.36M 2.52 8.70 Bank of America Corporation 28 1.18 8.33B 2.81 10.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of United Bancshares Inc. and Bank of America Corporation. Bank of America Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. United Bancshares Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Bancshares Inc. and Bank of America Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. 11,973,617.45% 10.3% 1% Bank of America Corporation 29,570,465,033.72% 11% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

United Bancshares Inc.’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Bank of America Corporation’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.54 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for United Bancshares Inc. and Bank of America Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bank of America Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Bank of America Corporation has an average target price of $32.1, with potential upside of 9.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.5% of United Bancshares Inc. shares and 70.8% of Bank of America Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of United Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Bank of America Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancshares Inc. 4.19% 8.53% -5.97% 6.51% -1.17% 9.34% Bank of America Corporation 0.03% 4.28% 1.39% 5.54% -2.01% 24.51%

For the past year United Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than Bank of America Corporation

Summary

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,600 financial centers, 15,900 ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile platforms. The Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products, as well as wealth management and customized solutions. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, real estate lending, and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.