Reviewing Unit Corporation (UNT)’s and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)’s results

Since Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit Corporation 11 0.21 N/A -1.10 0.00 TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 1 0.56 N/A -0.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unit Corporation and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Unit Corporation and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1% TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. 0.00% -72.5% -5.3%

Volatility and Risk

Unit Corporation has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unit Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unit Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of Unit Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 19% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.5% of Unit Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48% TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. -4.51% -5.98% -0.65% -42.56% -36.62% -29.31%

For the past year Unit Corporation was more bearish than TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

Summary

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. beats Unit Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.