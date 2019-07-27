Reviewing Unit Corporation (UNT)’s and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s results

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit Corporation 13 0.42 N/A -1.10 0.00 Ring Energy Inc. 5 1.30 N/A 0.23 20.71

Table 1 demonstrates Unit Corporation and Ring Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Unit Corporation and Ring Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1% Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Unit Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 171.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.71 beta. From a competition point of view, Ring Energy Inc. has a 1.36 beta which is 36.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unit Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Ring Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Unit Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ring Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unit Corporation and Ring Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 86.4% respectively. 3.2% are Unit Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Ring Energy Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unit Corporation -1.67% -22.77% -25.32% -47.69% -47.03% -17.58% Ring Energy Inc. -5.48% -13.22% -22.59% -39.4% -70.28% -8.27%

For the past year Unit Corporation was more bearish than Ring Energy Inc.

Summary

Ring Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Unit Corporation.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.