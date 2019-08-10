Reviewing Unit Corporation (UNT)’s and Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK)’s results

We are comparing Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) and Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit Corporation 12 0.28 N/A -1.10 0.00 Halcon Resources Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unit Corporation and Halcon Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1% Halcon Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Unit Corporation and Halcon Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Halcon Resources Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Halcon Resources Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 consensus price target and a 2,719.55% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unit Corporation and Halcon Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 0%. Unit Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48% Halcon Resources Corporation -20.02% -12.77% -89.22% -91.65% -95.91% -90.61%

For the past year Unit Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Halcon Resources Corporation.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation in February 2012. HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.