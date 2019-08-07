Reviewing Unisys Corporation (UIS)’s and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s results

This is a contrast between Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys Corporation 11 0.19 N/A 0.15 80.45 Infosys Limited 11 4.04 N/A 0.51 22.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unisys Corporation and Infosys Limited. Infosys Limited is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Unisys Corporation is presently more expensive than Infosys Limited, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6% Infosys Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Unisys Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, Infosys Limited’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Unisys Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.7% of Infosys Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Unisys Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.2% of Infosys Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53% Infosys Limited -1.22% 5.79% 5.11% 6.89% 14.16% 19.56%

For the past year Unisys Corporation was less bullish than Infosys Limited.

Summary

Infosys Limited beats Unisys Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Mana, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms; Panaya that enables various SAP and Oracle EBS changes; and Skava, which are digital experience solutions, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, energy and utilities, communication and services, hi-tech, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.