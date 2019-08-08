Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 59 254.90 N/A -2.48 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and has 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for uniQure N.V. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of uniQure N.V. is $81, with potential upside of 43.08%. Meanwhile, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 82.98%. The information presented earlier suggests that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 34.9%. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Competitively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has stronger performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats uniQure N.V.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.