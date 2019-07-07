Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

Both uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 53 319.99 N/A -2.48 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.60 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for uniQure N.V. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Trevena Inc.’s 2.52 beta is the reason why it is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. Its rival Trevena Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential is 6.90% at a $81 average price target. Competitively Trevena Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 239.81%. The data provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 26% of Trevena Inc. shares. uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was less bullish than Trevena Inc.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Trevena Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.