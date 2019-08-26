Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 240.38 N/A -2.48 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 104.58 N/A -2.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of uniQure N.V. and Translate Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. uniQure N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

uniQure N.V. has a 54.60% upside potential and an average target price of $82.14. Competitively the average target price of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 151.80% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Translate Bio Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 58.3%. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was more bullish than Translate Bio Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.