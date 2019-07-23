Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

We are comparing uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|56
|299.51
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 highlights uniQure N.V. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
uniQure N.V. has a 14.21% upside potential and an average price target of $81.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both uniQure N.V. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 2.82% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of uniQure N.V. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-0.41%
|2.94%
|58.22%
|127.49%
|81.88%
|103.02%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|8.14%
|16.66%
|14.09%
|0%
|0%
|14.09%
For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 5 of the 8 factors.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
