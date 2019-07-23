Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

We are comparing uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 56 299.51 N/A -2.48 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights uniQure N.V. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V. has a 14.21% upside potential and an average price target of $81.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 2.82% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 5 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.