Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 215.20 N/A -2.48 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.80 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta means uniQure N.V.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 1.91 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$77 is uniQure N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 62.17%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 43.88% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.