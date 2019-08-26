Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s results

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 240.34 N/A -2.48 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.91 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see uniQure N.V. and Orgenesis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Risk and Volatility

uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Orgenesis Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. uniQure N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

uniQure N.V. and Orgenesis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V. has a 54.63% upside potential and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Orgenesis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 4.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.