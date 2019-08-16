Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s results

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 60 253.46 N/A -2.48 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.27 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates uniQure N.V. and OPKO Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc.’s beta is 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for uniQure N.V. and OPKO Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s consensus target price is $81, while its potential upside is 44.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OPKO Health Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.