Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 59 252.42 N/A -2.48 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.01 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for uniQure N.V. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $81, and a 44.49% upside potential. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 80.08%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.