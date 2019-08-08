Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|59
|252.42
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|8.01
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for uniQure N.V. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $81, and a 44.49% upside potential. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $25.5, while its potential upside is 80.08%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both uniQure N.V. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.