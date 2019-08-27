Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

Both uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 240.43 N/A -2.48 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.68 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates uniQure N.V. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of uniQure N.V. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 6 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$82.14 is uniQure N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 54.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.