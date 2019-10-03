Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 49 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.59 17.15M 35.15 2.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of uniQure N.V. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 63,403,215.96% -48.9% -32.6% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 17,990,139.52% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.92 beta means uniQure N.V.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. uniQure N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of uniQure N.V. is $74, with potential upside of 80.58%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $132 consensus target price and a 30.15% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 0% respectively. uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.