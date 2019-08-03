Reviewing uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s results

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|59
|269.56
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|305.18
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Demonstrates uniQure N.V. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us uniQure N.V. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
uniQure N.V. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$81 is uniQure N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 35.95%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 0.43% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
For the past year uniQure N.V. was more bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
